Trump-backed candidate set to oust House Freedom Caucus chair in tight Virginia primary

Lynchburg, Virginia - House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good appears poised to lose his primary bid for reelection to a Trump-backed candidate in a highly anticipated race still too close to call.

Republican Congressman Bob Good is facing a narrow battle for reelection in Virginia's fifth district. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Results in Tuesday's GOP primary for Virginia's fifth congressional district are narrowly divided, with state Senator John McGuire holding a slight edge over four-term incumbent Bob Good.

According to the New York Times, McGuire has received 31,418 votes to Good's 31,097 – with over 95% of votes counted.

The margin of 321 votes – or around 0.5% – falls within the scope for a recount.

The vote count resumes on Thursday after a pause for the Juneteenth holiday, although it could be weeks before a possible recount is complete and an official winner is certified, Good hinted on X.

"We believe we can still prevail," the Lynchburg native added.

McGuire, meanwhile, has expressed his confidence in a win in an X post, writing: "Thank you to my family, thank you to everyone who helped out on this campaign, thank you to the people who endorsed and supported me, and thank you to Donald J. Trump for believing in me. There are still a few votes left to count, but it’s clear that all paths end with a victory."