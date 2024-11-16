Trump's defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth faces major sexual assault allegations

Washington DC - One of Donald Trump's most controversial cabinet picks is already in hot water, with prospective defense secretary Pete Hegseth facing accusations of sexual assault in 2017, according to police.

No charges were filed in the case, but shocked Trump transition team officials are nonetheless reportedly weighing next steps for the Fox News host, whose nomination took many in Washington by surprise.

Donald Trump nominated the 44-year-old National Guard veteran on Tuesday to run the world's most powerful military, despite having never managed a large organization.

Police in Monterey, California confirmed Thursday that they had investigated "an alleged sexual assault" at a hotel involving Hegseth that included bruising to the victim's right thigh, in early October 2017.

News of the woman's accusations caught the Trump team off guard, according to Vanity Fair, which first reported the story.

Hegseth's lawyer Timothy Parlatore told the publication that the allegation "was already investigated by the Monterey police department and they found no evidence for it."

And Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said that Hegseth "has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed."

"We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again," Cheung said.