Tulsi Gabbard fires over 100 NSA officers involved in "transgender sex chats"

Washington DC - Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, has fired more than 100 intelligence officers that she claims were involved in a sexually explicit chat room.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard announced she had fired over 100 officers who were allegedly involved in sharing sexually explicit content. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a recent interview with Fox News, anchor Jessie Waters asked Gabbard what she plans to do about "these transgender sex chats among the intel officials."

Gabbard, who was only officially confirmed for the role under President Donald Trump two weeks ago, said she's already taken care of it.

"There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this - what is really just an egregious violation of trust... like, basic rules and standards around professionalism," she explained.

"I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated, and their security clearances will be revoked," Gabbard revealed.

According to ABC News, the chats took place on a secured chat system maintained by the National Security Agency, with two servers being titled "LBTQA" and "IC_Pride_TWG."