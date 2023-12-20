Vivek Ramaswamy blasts Trump Colorado ballot decision and makes huge move of support: "Absurd!"
Columbus, Ohio - Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to drop himself from the 2024 Colorado primary ballot after the state barred former President Donald Trump.
Following the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday, which deemed the former president cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because of his actions during the 2021 Capitol attacks, Trump got solidarity from his opponent.
Ramaswamy shared a lengthy rant on social media, where he described the decision as "un-American, unconstitutional, and unprecedented" and "the latest election interference tactic" by Democrats.
He later posted a video vowing to drop out of the state's ballot "unless Trump's name is restored."
He called on other Republican candidates to do the same.
What happens now that Donald Trump has been barred from the Colorado primary ballot?
The ruling came in response to a lawsuit brought to the state by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), who argued that the 14th Amendment disqualifies anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from "holding any civil, military, or elected office." The ruling is on hold pending appeal until January 4.
Though Ramaswamy and Trump are opponents in the primary race, Ramaswamy has refused to criticize the former president on anything, even going as far as describing him as "the greatest president in US history."
He has also been a vocal skeptic about the public's understanding of the January 6 Capitol riots, recently floating the idea that it was actually "an inside job."
Responding to Ramaswamy's promise to withdraw, the Colorado Republican Party said they would also "withdraw from the Primary as a Party and convert to a pure caucus system" if the ruling holds up.
Cover photo: Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP