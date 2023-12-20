Vivek Ramaswamy blasts Trump Colorado ballot decision and makes huge move of support: "Absurd!"

Columbus, Ohio - Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to drop himself from the 2024 Colorado primary ballot after the state barred former President Donald Trump .

Vivek Ramaswamy (r.) said he will remove himself from Colorado's 2024 primary ballot if a state Supreme Court ruling to bar Donald Trump goes through. © Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday, which deemed the former president cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because of his actions during the 2021 Capitol attacks, Trump got solidarity from his opponent.

Ramaswamy shared a lengthy rant on social media, where he described the decision as "un-American, unconstitutional, and unprecedented" and "the latest election interference tactic" by Democrats.

He later posted a video vowing to drop out of the state's ballot "unless Trump's name is restored."

He called on other Republican candidates to do the same.