Donald Trump dealt latest ballot blow as Maine announces bombshell decision

Augusta, Maine - Maine on Thursday became the second US state to exclude former President Donald Trump from next year's presidential primary.

Donald Trump has been disqualified from appearing on the presidential primary ballot in the state of Maine. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & REUTERS

Maine's top election official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, ruled that the ex-president's primary nomination petition was "invalid," according to a document released on Thursday.



Citing the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, the ruling says Trump is "not qualified to hold the office of the President."

The amendment states that people who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the constitution are excluded from elections. Trump's campaign team announced its intention to take action against the decision.

The Republican's supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021, and based on his role in those events, plaintiffs in different US states are attempting to have Trump removed from the ballot for the 2024 presidential election.

Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that the 77-year-old – who is also facing 91 criminal charges across four different indictments – was ineligible for the March 5 state primary.

The conservative legal group American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) said on Wednesday it was challenging the Colorado court's decision on behalf of the Republican Party of Colorado. It is seeking the US Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.

The Colorado Supreme Court has itself stayed its decision until the issue has been finally clarified in the event of an appeal.

Bellows also suspended her decision for the time being.