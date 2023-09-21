Vivek Ramaswamy calls for an end to birthright citizenship as he admits his father is not a US citizen

Columbus, Ohio - In a recent interview, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shared details about his family history and argued for overturning birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy revealed that his father is not a US citizen as he argued for getting rid of birthright citizenship. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Ramaswamy sat down for an interview with NBC News, where he revealed that his father never took the test to become a US citizen, choosing not to do so "for familial reasons."

His mother did take the test, and he believes that "every immigrant who comes to this country in order to become a full voting citizen has to do the same."

"I want to be very clear about this - I think that birthright citizenship does not and should not apply to the kids of parents who entered this country illegally," Ramaswamy said.

"Here's the policy we're gonna apply," he continued. "The kid of illegal immigrants and the families who came here undocumented have to be returned to their country of origin."

Ramaswamy even went so far as to say his rule would apply to those who have lived here their entire lives and are now adults.

"This can't be a system that unfairly penalizes those who are waiting in line to enter this country legally, with the illegal migration that we have wrongfully allowed in this country," he explained. "And I acknowledge that will not be easy."