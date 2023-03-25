Putin announces tactical nuclear weapon deal with Belarus in massive escalation

Minsk, Belarus - Russian President Vladimir Putin said tactical nuclear weapons will be stationed in the former Soviet republic of Belarus, in another escalation of the hostilities between Moscow and the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) said tactical nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus, having already delivered the Iskander missile system. © Collage: Vladimir Astapkovich / SPUTNIK / AFP & Credit Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The Russian and Belarusian governments were in agreement on the decision, Putin said on state television on Saturday evening.



He said Russia was not violating any international nuclear non-proliferation treaties by moving the weapons to Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Belarus is closely allied with Russia. Long-time ruler Alexander Lukashenko, whose re-election as president in 2020 is not recognized by the West, is militarily, politically, and economically dependent on Moscow.

Lukashenko has asked for nuclear weapons to be stationed on the country's territory for years, Putin said.

Russia has delivered to Belarus the Iskander missile system that is capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and by July 1 the construction of a shaft for the weapons in Belarus will be completed, he said.

There was no immediate information provided by Minsk.