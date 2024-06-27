Biden and Trump clash on past presidential records in high-stakes debate

Atlanta, Georgia - Joe Biden and Donald Trump clashed sharply Thursday on their records on the economy, abortion, and immigration at a debate with enormous stakes as each candidate seeks an advantage in their tight race for the White House.

President Joe Biden (r.) and Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump (l.) participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. © Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The unprecedented face-off between a current and former president was taking place far earlier than usual in the election cycle, an opening campaign salvo in a deeply polarized country still scarred by the chaos and violence of the 2020 election.



Biden (81) and Trump (78) did not shake hands as they stood at podiums at the CNN headquarters in Atlanta with no live audience and with their microphones muted as the other spoke to avoid interruptions.

Biden, who spent the week preparing at the Camp David presidential retreat, opened with a rapid-fire critique of his predecessor and stumbled several times with Trump quickly seizing on his phrasing.

Biden, asked about stubborn inflation, said, "We got to take a look at what I was left when I became president, what Mr. Trump left me."

"We had an economy that was in free fall. The pandemic was so badly handled, many people were dying. All he said was not that serious – just inject a little bleach in your arm," he said, referring to Trump's advice during the Covid pandemic.

Trump, his voice notably stronger than Biden's, said that he led "the greatest economy in the history of our country."

"We have never done so well. Everybody was amazed by other countries were copying us," he said.

Biden shot back, "Well, look, the greatest economy in the world? He's the only one who thinks that."