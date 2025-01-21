Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Trump share gushing call after Trump inauguration
Beijing, China - Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping promised a deepening of cooperation during a video call held mere hours after US President Donald Trump was sworn in.
The Republican has promised to levy heavy tariffs of up to 60% on Beijing and threatened Moscow with "big trouble" if it doesn't settle the Ukraine conflict.
On Tuesday, Xi and Putin both touting their strong personal bond, with the Chinese leader even referring to Putin as his "best friend."
Quoted by a translator, Xi praised Russian-Chinese cooperation and said that bilateral trade was on the rise.
Putin for his part stressed that the two countries were "dear friends" and that they would continue to build ties "on the basis of friendship, mutual trust, and support."
"Russia and China's joint work plays an important stabilizing role in international affairs," Putin he said on the call.
Chinese-Russian relationship strengthens amid US tensions
While China has consistently said that it is a neutral party in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Biden administration issued a number of sanctions against Chinese companies linked to the trade of equipment used by the Russian military.
In response, Beijing has launched a series of retaliatory sanctions against US companies, especially those involved in the arming of Taiwan.
Shortly prior to Monday's inauguration, China's foreign ministry again touted the principles of "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation" under President Trump.
"China stands ready to work with the new US government to enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, find the right way for the two countries to get along with each other in the new era."
