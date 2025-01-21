Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Trump share gushing call after Trump inauguration

Beijing, China - Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping promised a deepening of cooperation during a video call held mere hours after US President Donald Trump was sworn in.

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin held a video call shortly after Trump was inaugurated. © Collage: AFP/Gavrill Grigorov, AFP/Anthony Kwan, & AFP/POOL/Getty Images

The Republican has promised to levy heavy tariffs of up to 60% on Beijing and threatened Moscow with "big trouble" if it doesn't settle the Ukraine conflict.

On Tuesday, Xi and Putin both touting their strong personal bond, with the Chinese leader even referring to Putin as his "best friend."

Quoted by a translator, Xi praised Russian-Chinese cooperation and said that bilateral trade was on the rise.

Putin for his part stressed that the two countries were "dear friends" and that they would continue to build ties "on the basis of friendship, mutual trust, and support."

"Russia and China's joint work plays an important stabilizing role in international affairs," Putin he said on the call.