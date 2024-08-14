Will Yusef Salaam of exonerated Central Park Five speak at Democratic National Convention?

Chicago, Illinois - New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam has reportedly been invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention next week, as Vice President Kamala Harris takes on Republican rival Donald Trump for the White House.

According to Semafor, a source said Salaam had been invited to the convention and that other members of the Central Park Five might join him onstage.

If the invite is accepted, Salaam's appearance could prove a powerful show of support for Harris in highlighting Trump's history of racism.

Salaam was one of a group of Black and brown youths convicted of raping a 28-year-old white woman out for a jog in Central Park on April 19, 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time of his arrest.

The Central Park Five – now known as the Exonerated Five – spent between five and 12 years behind bars before a serial rapist confessed to the crime and DNA evidence proved their innocence. The city paid a settlement of over $40 million for their wrongful incarceration.

Trump was critical in stoking public fear and animosity against the teens. In 1989, the current Republican presidential nominee infamously placed ads in four newspapers stating: "Bring back the death penalty and bring back our police!"