Wisconsin Elections Commission finally decides Jill Stein, Cornel West, and RFK Jr.'s ballot status
Madison, Wisconsin - Presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein and Dr. Cornel West – and former contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – will officially appear on the 2024 Wisconsin ballot.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission made the call on the three candidates' ballot status during a meeting on Tuesday.
The news came just one day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to Stein and the Green Party brought by Democratic National Committee (DNC) employee David Strange.
"Today, justice prevailed, we beat back the DNC's attack, and voters in Wisconsin will still have an anti-genocide, pro-worker, climate action choice in this election," Stein said following the court's decision.
West and his running mate, Prof. Melina Abdullah, who also faced a challenge raised by Strange, secured their spot on the ballot after a 5-1 vote by the commission. Strange had argued that the two independents should be removed for filing declarations of candidacy with alleged notary issues.
The commission also determined that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name will be printed on the ballot, despite the former independent contender announcing his exit and endorsement of Republican Donald Trump. RFK Jr. had requested to have his name removed in the swing state of Wisconsin, but according to state law, anyone who files nomination papers and qualifies for the ballot will appear except in case of death.
Other third-party candidates to appear on the Wisconsin ballot include the Party for Socialism and Liberation's Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia, the Constitution Party's Randall Terry and Stephen Broden, and the Libertarian Party's Chase Russell Oliver and Mike ter Maat.
