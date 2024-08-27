Jill Stein triumphs over Wisconsin ballot challenge as Georgia judge takes drastic steps

Madison, Wisconsin - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, Prof. Butch Ware , will remain on the 2024 Wisconsin ballot despite Democratic efforts to remove them!

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein will appear on the 2024 Wisconsin ballot after the state Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge brought by a Democratic National Committee employee. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"It is ordered that the petition for leave to commence an original action is denied. We determine that the petitioner is not entitled to the relief he seeks," the Wisconsin Supreme Court wrote on Monday.

The DNC's deputy operations director for Wisconsin, David Strange, had filed a complaint earlier this month claiming the Green Party is ineligible to appear on the ballot and asking the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remove Stein. He argued that the Green Party cannot nominate presidential electors because they must be state officers (such as members of the state legislature, judges, and others).

The case went all the way to the state Supreme Court after it was determined the elections commissioners could not decide impartially on a matter brought against themselves.

The Wisconsin Greens – with support from the Wisconsin Republican Party – insisted that they had met all legal requirements for ballot access. They saw their grassroots efforts pay off in Monday's Supreme Court order.

The decision presents the latest victory for the Stein-Ware campaign as they fight back against Democratic-led efforts to kick them off 2024 ballots in key swing states, including an unsuccessful challenge in Nevada earlier this month.

"This is a big win against the anti-Democratic Party's war on democracy and voter choice. The Democrats constantly preach about 'saving democracy,' when it reality they've been doing everything they can to crush democracy by trying to remove the Green Party and others from the ballot," Stein said in a statement.

"Today, justice prevailed, we beat back the DNC's attack, and voters in Wisconsin will still have an anti-genocide, pro-worker, climate action choice in this election."