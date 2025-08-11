Cuomo releases questionable "Zohran's law" housing plan in attack on Mamdani

New York, New York - Former governor and independent mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo has announced what he is calling "Zohran's law" in his latest attack on Zohran Mamdani , to whom he lost the Democratic primary in June.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has launched an independent campaign for New York City mayor after losing the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani. © REUTERS

"Today, I am proud to announce that I will be proposing 'Zohran's law,' a law that will keep the rich out of New York's affordable housing," Cuomo announced on X on Sunday.

Addressing Mamdani, Cuomo wrote, "you say freeze the rent. But for who? Rich people like you? Hardworking, working class New Yorkers are being pushed from their neighborhoods."

"Let’s build affordable housing that helps the people who need it. Under Zohran’s law, landlords can no longer rent vacant rent-controlled units to the wealthy."

Cuomo did not share the specifics of his plan, which is to include means testing.

Mamdani and his wife reportedly pay $2,300 a month for their one-bedroom, rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria.

Almost half of all apartments in New York City are rent stabilized, meaning that landlords are prohibited from raising the rent more than a certain amount each year. It is separate from rent control, which limits the rent landlords may charge and restricts their right to evict tenants.

"Zohran's law" is Cuomo's latest attack on the 33-year-old state assemblymember who handily defeated him in the Democratic mayoral primary.

The disgraced politician has launched a desperate independent bid for mayor after resigning from the governor's office in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.