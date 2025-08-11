Cuomo releases questionable "Zohran's law" housing plan in attack on Mamdani
New York, New York - Former governor and independent mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo has announced what he is calling "Zohran's law" in his latest attack on Zohran Mamdani, to whom he lost the Democratic primary in June.
"Today, I am proud to announce that I will be proposing 'Zohran's law,' a law that will keep the rich out of New York's affordable housing," Cuomo announced on X on Sunday.
Addressing Mamdani, Cuomo wrote, "you say freeze the rent. But for who? Rich people like you? Hardworking, working class New Yorkers are being pushed from their neighborhoods."
"Let’s build affordable housing that helps the people who need it. Under Zohran’s law, landlords can no longer rent vacant rent-controlled units to the wealthy."
Cuomo did not share the specifics of his plan, which is to include means testing.
Mamdani and his wife reportedly pay $2,300 a month for their one-bedroom, rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria.
Almost half of all apartments in New York City are rent stabilized, meaning that landlords are prohibited from raising the rent more than a certain amount each year. It is separate from rent control, which limits the rent landlords may charge and restricts their right to evict tenants.
"Zohran's law" is Cuomo's latest attack on the 33-year-old state assemblymember who handily defeated him in the Democratic mayoral primary.
The disgraced politician has launched a desperate independent bid for mayor after resigning from the governor's office in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.
Cuomo criticized for confusing rent stabilization and control
Cuomo's latest stunt has sparked widespread criticism.
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who cross-endorsed with Mamdani in the Democratic primary, wrote on X, "Hey Andrew Cuomo, are you aware that one-third of New Yorkers – about 1 million households – live in rent-stabilized units? (You could ask ChatGPT, which wrote your housing plan)."
"What’s your plan to means-test all of them for their income? I’m sure it’s a great one. Also, it’s not a subsidy from the city – it’s a limit on how much the rent can go up each year," Lander continued.
"I’m proposing Andrew’s Law: if you resigned as Governor in a blaze of harassment & corruption, and you lost the primary, and you have no idea what you’re talking about … it’s time to go back to Westchester."
Former state Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou posted on X, "This is how you can tell Andrew Cuomo doesn't live in New York City, he doesn't even know the difference between rent controlled and rent stabilized housing. So much for having run HUD."
Mamdani's housing policies include an immediate rent freeze for all stabilized tenants and the construction of 200,000 new affordable units over the next 10 years.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS