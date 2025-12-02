Zohran Mamdani and Bernie Sanders join striking Starbucks workers on NYC picket line

New York, New York - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined striking Starbucks workers on a picket line in Brooklyn on Monday.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Senator Bernie Sanders pose for a photo with Starbucks workers picketing outside a location in Brooklyn on December 1, 2025. © REUTERS

Mamdani and Sanders showed their support for unionized Starbucks baristas who have been on strike since November 13.

"Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol made $95 million last year. His workers are striking for the bare minimum. Glad to be on the right side of the picket line with them," Mamdani posted on X.

Back in October, the mayor-elect had pledged his support to Starbucks baristas in their fight for a fair contract, vowing to stand alongside them should they go on strike.

Starbucks Workers United members ended up overwhelmingly voting to authorize an open-ended strike, which began on Red Cup Day – the company's biggest sales promotion of the year.

The Red Cup Rebellion – which involves around 2,500 baristas from over 120 stores across 85 cities – is now the longest unfair labor practices strike in Starbucks history.