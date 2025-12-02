Zohran Mamdani and Bernie Sanders join striking Starbucks workers on NYC picket line
New York, New York - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined striking Starbucks workers on a picket line in Brooklyn on Monday.
Mamdani and Sanders showed their support for unionized Starbucks baristas who have been on strike since November 13.
"Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol made $95 million last year. His workers are striking for the bare minimum. Glad to be on the right side of the picket line with them," Mamdani posted on X.
Back in October, the mayor-elect had pledged his support to Starbucks baristas in their fight for a fair contract, vowing to stand alongside them should they go on strike.
Starbucks Workers United members ended up overwhelmingly voting to authorize an open-ended strike, which began on Red Cup Day – the company's biggest sales promotion of the year.
The Red Cup Rebellion – which involves around 2,500 baristas from over 120 stores across 85 cities – is now the longest unfair labor practices strike in Starbucks history.
Starbucks workers demand fair union contract
Striking Starbucks workers are demanding better hours to improve staffing in stores, higher take-home pay, and the resolution of charges stemming from union busting.
Starbucks' previous CEO Laxman Narasimhan vowed to bargain with unionized workers and reach contract agreements by the end of last year, but negotiations have stalled under Niccol, who took over in September 2024.
In April, elected union delegates overwhelmingly rejected a proposal which they said failed to improve wages or benefits in the first year of the contract or to address concerns around chronic understaffing.
The company announced in September it would close hundreds of stores and lay off nearly 1,000 employees as part of a $1-billion restructuring plan.
On Monday, the Eric Adams administration announced it had reached a $38.9-million settlement with Starbucks over widespread violation of New York City's Fair Workweek Law. Under the agreement, the coffee company will pay $35.5 million in restitution to over 15,000 workers harmed by its unlawful scheduling practices.
"Thank you Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Sanders for joining us on the picket line today in Brooklyn," Starbucks Workers United posted on X on Monday.
"Your support means the world to us, and makes it clear: This fight isn't just about coffee. It's about dignity, fair wages, better hours and an end to union busting."
