Zohran Mamdani taps Jessica Tisch to continue as NYPD commissioner

New York, New York - Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has tapped Jessica Tisch to continue in her role as New York City police commissioner as he continues to build out his administration.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (front r.) and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch (front l.) speak during a news conference after their visit to the New York City Police Memorial on November 19, 2025. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I look forward to working with Commissioner Jessica Tisch to deliver genuine public safety in New York City. I have admired her work cracking down on corruption in the upper echelons of the police department, driving down crime in New York City, and standing up for New Yorkers in the face of authoritarianism," Mamdani said in a statement.

"Together, we will deliver a city where rank-and-file police officers and the communities they serve alike are safe, represented, and proud to call New York their home," he added.

Tisch has been the NYPD commissioner since November 2024. She was previously commissioner of the city's Department of Sanitation (2022-2024), commissioner of the city's Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (2019-2022), and deputy commissioner for information technology at the NYPD (2014-2019).

The 44-year-old is the daughter of then Loews Corporation CEO, now chairman, James Tisch. According to Forbes, her family's net worth is estimated at over $10.1 billion.

"I've spoken to Mayor-elect Mamdani several times, and I’m ready to serve with honor as his Police Commissioner," Tisch said.

"That's because he and I share many of the same public safety goals for New York City: lowering crime, making communities safer, rooting out corruption, and giving our officers the tools, support, and resources they need to carry out their noble work."