Zohran Mamdani taps Jessica Tisch to continue as NYPD commissioner
New York, New York - Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has tapped Jessica Tisch to continue in her role as New York City police commissioner as he continues to build out his administration.
"I look forward to working with Commissioner Jessica Tisch to deliver genuine public safety in New York City. I have admired her work cracking down on corruption in the upper echelons of the police department, driving down crime in New York City, and standing up for New Yorkers in the face of authoritarianism," Mamdani said in a statement.
"Together, we will deliver a city where rank-and-file police officers and the communities they serve alike are safe, represented, and proud to call New York their home," he added.
Tisch has been the NYPD commissioner since November 2024. She was previously commissioner of the city's Department of Sanitation (2022-2024), commissioner of the city's Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (2019-2022), and deputy commissioner for information technology at the NYPD (2014-2019).
The 44-year-old is the daughter of then Loews Corporation CEO, now chairman, James Tisch. According to Forbes, her family's net worth is estimated at over $10.1 billion.
"I've spoken to Mayor-elect Mamdani several times, and I’m ready to serve with honor as his Police Commissioner," Tisch said.
"That's because he and I share many of the same public safety goals for New York City: lowering crime, making communities safer, rooting out corruption, and giving our officers the tools, support, and resources they need to carry out their noble work."
Jessica Tisch claims Palestine student protests are "despicable"
Tisch, who is Jewish, has faced criticism for cracking down on student protesters taking a stand against Israel's atrocities in Palestine.
"In the past 17 months we've dealt with thousands of anti-Israel protests across the five boroughs," she said during an Anti-Defamation League summit in March, denouncing campus protests at institutions like Columbia University and NYU as "especially despicable."
Tisch called the rhetoric at such protests "vile" but vowed to uphold the First Amendment right to free speech.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 69,500 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry, though the true number is believed to be far higher. A vast number of legal experts, human rights organizations, and scholars have concluded that Israel's brutal actions amount to genocide.
Mamdani has defended the campus protests, but some see his decision to appoint Tisch as a backsliding in his support for Palestinian human rights.
"May be controversial but I don’t think you should work with genocidal Zionist freaks such as a Jessica Tisch," Palestinian author and activist Mohammed El-Kurd posted on X.
Before the NYPD commissioner appointment, Mamdani announced that Dean Fuleihan will serve as his first deputy mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as his chief of staff when he takes office on January 1.
Cover photo: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP