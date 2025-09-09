The Gilded Age's Morgan Spector narrates the ultra-rich's "freakout" over Zohran Mamdani campaign

New York, New York - Actor Morgan Spector has given a Gilded Age twist to the New York Times' coverage of Zohran Mamdani 's New York City mayoral campaign.

Mamdani posted a video of Spector, who plays railroad tycoon George Russell in the HBO series The Gilded Age, giving a dramatic reading of a New York Times article entitled How Are the Very Rich Feeling About New York's Next Mayor?

"August in the Hamptons: Ocean breezes. Oversubscribed Tracy Anderson classes. Parking woes. And this year, with a New York City mayoral election looming in the fall, a freakout that the most sumptuous of summer staples hasn't soothed," Spector says, reading from the story.

Surrounded by books and candles, the actor goes on to quote political fundraiser Robert Zimmerman: "Even overpriced lobster salad can't seem to make people out here feel better."

"What they are talking about, for the most part, is whether anyone – specifically former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo or Mayor Eric Adams – can beat the democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani," Spector continues.

Both Cuomo and Adams are running as independents in the November 4 general election. The former lost the June Democratic primary to Mamdani by a wide margin after resigning as governor of New York in 2021 amid a series of scandals.

Mamdani has centered his campaign on making New York City more affordable for all. His platform calls for rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and city-owned grocery stores, as well as recognition of Palestinian human rights and increased protections for immigrants.

"In June, [Mamdani] dared to say on Meet the Press: 'I don't think that we should have billionaires,'" Spector reads, referencing a post-primary interview with NBC's Kristen Welker.

"The Hamptons is basically in group therapy about the mayoral race," the actor says, again quoting from Zimmerman.