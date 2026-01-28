Zohran Mamdani announces new appointments to key NYC agencies

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday announced three major new appointments to his administration.

From l. to r.: Yume Kitasei, Sharun Goodwin, and Lisa Garcia have been appointed to prominent roles in the administration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

Sharun Goodwin will serve as the Mamdani administration's commissioner of the New York City Department of Probation. She had retired in 2024 after 37 years with the agency.

The DOP is responsible for providing supervision for adults and youth placed on probation and supporting initiatives to reduce recidivism.

Yume Kitasei will take over as commissioner of the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services. She has held a number of prior roles in city government, including chief of staff to the first deputy mayor, chief of staff to the deputy mayor for operations, and director of city legislative affairs.

DCAS is responsible for recruiting, hiring, and training city employees; managing dozens of public buildings; acquiring, selling, and leasing city property; purchasing goods and services for city agencies; and leading efforts to reduce carbon emissions from government operations.

Lisa Garcia – the US Environmental Protection Agency's Region 2 administrator under President Joe Biden – has been appointed commissioner of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.

In her new role, Garcia will oversee the city's water management system and the delivery of clean drinking water, as well as programs to protect New Yorkers from the harmful impacts of climate change.