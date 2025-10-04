Zohran Mamdani calls for immediate release of Gaza Global Sumud Flotilla activists
New York, New York - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has called for the immediate release of the Global Sumud Flotilla activists in Israeli custody.
"This week, the Global Sumud Flotilla tried to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza. Instead, 461 people – including New Yorkers – have been detained by the Israeli military," Mamdani posted on X.
"They must be freed at once. And the deliberate starvation of Palestinians must end now," he added.
Mamdani had shared a post from New York Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez highlighting one of her constituents – Zuleyka Morales Rivera – who had been "abducted with other Americans bringing aid to Gaza."
"The State Department must act to protect all captives. They must be kept safe, released immediately, and the aid must be allowed to reach those in desperate need," Velazquez urged.
The Democratic representative earlier this week signed onto a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling on the Trump administration to protect the flotilla activists.
Israel once again sparked global outrage when it intercepted dozens of flotilla boats in international waters and detained the activists on board in what campaign organizers described as an illegal act of piracy.
Israel said on Saturday that it had deported 137 of the participants, who had set sail with the aim of breaking the brutal blockade on aid to the Palestinian territory. They included citizens of the US, Italy, the UK, Switzerland, Jordan, and several other countries.
On Friday, Israel deported four Italian activists, the first of hundreds detained from the flotilla.
More flotilla boats set sail for Gaza
Israeli forces captured the last boat in the Global Sumud Flotilla on Friday, but that hasn't deterred activists determined to do their part toward Palestinian liberation.
Another vessel – aptly named the Conscience – set sail this past week for Gaza carrying dozens of journalists and medical professionals from 25 countries.
"The Conscience is the latest and largest boat in this historic flotilla – and its name represents not only steadfast resistance to Israel’s illegal blockade, but a call to awaken the conscience of the world," explained Huwaida Arraf, a Freedom Flotilla Coalition steering committee member aboard the ship.
The boat – whose departure follows that of 10 other vessels between September 27-29 – was allegedly attacked by Israel in international waters off Malta back in May.
"As journalists and medical professionals, we carry the responsibility to speak truth and preserve life. This mission is an appeal to our colleagues – and to the institutions that represent us globally – to break their silence, uphold their ethics, and stand on the right side of history," said Dr. Ricardo Corradini, a general surgeon from Italy.
