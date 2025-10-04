Zohran Mamdani calls for immediate release of Gaza Global Sumud Flotilla activists

New York, New York - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has called for the immediate release of the Global Sumud Flotilla activists in Israeli custody.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (r.) has called for the immediate release of the Global Sumud Flotilla activists in Israeli custody. © Collage: REUTERS

"This week, the Global Sumud Flotilla tried to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza. Instead, 461 people – including New Yorkers – have been detained by the Israeli military," Mamdani posted on X.

"They must be freed at once. And the deliberate starvation of Palestinians must end now," he added.

Mamdani had shared a post from New York Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez highlighting one of her constituents – Zuleyka Morales Rivera – who had been "abducted with other Americans bringing aid to Gaza."

"The State Department must act to protect all captives. They must be kept safe, released immediately, and the aid must be allowed to reach those in desperate need," Velazquez urged.

The Democratic representative earlier this week signed onto a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling on the Trump administration to protect the flotilla activists.

Israel once again sparked global outrage when it intercepted dozens of flotilla boats in international waters and detained the activists on board in what campaign organizers described as an illegal act of piracy.

Israel said on Saturday that it had deported 137 of the participants, who had set sail with the aim of breaking the brutal blockade on aid to the Palestinian territory. They included citizens of the US, Italy, the UK, Switzerland, Jordan, and several other countries.

On Friday, Israel deported four Italian activists, the first of hundreds detained from the flotilla.