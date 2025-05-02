Israel accused of drone strike on humanitarian Freedom Flotilla heading for Gaza

Activists sailing an aid flotilla to Gaza said they were attacked Friday in international waters off Malta by what they suspect was an Israeli drone.

The Maltese government and Cypriot rescuers said they had responded to a distress call from organizers of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, while Malta said all crew members were safe and made no mention of the attack.

Cyprus's rescue agency said it had been informed by the island's foreign ministry of an Israeli drone strike.

The Israeli military did not provide an immediate response when contacted by AFP.

"At 00:23 Maltese time, the Conscience, a Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship came under direct attack in international waters," the activist group said in a statement.

"Armed drones attacked the front of an unarmed civilian vessel twice, causing a fire and a substantial breach in the hull," it added.

"Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters."

Asked whether the group believed Israel was behind the attack, a spokesperson told AFP they "suspected" that was the case.

"While we can not confirm 100%, we suspect it's Israel," Hay Sha Wiya said, calling the country "the primary entity interested in keep us and any aid out of Gaza."

Anti-war organization CODEPINK, whose board member Ann Wright is part of the mission, also issued a statement "strongly" condemning the attack and urging an end to Israel's destruction of Gaza.