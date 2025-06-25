"Done with business as usual": Reactions to Zohran Mamdani's stunning NYC primary win

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani's Democratic mayoral primary win has been met with widespread enthusiasm as the dawn of a new day for New York City.

Zohran Mamdani waves to the crowd as he speaks during a watch party for his primary election to become the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor on June 25, 2025. © REUTERS

"Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani and his thousands of grassroots supporters for their extraordinary campaign. You took on the political, economic and media Establishment – and you beat them. Now it's on to victory in the general election," said Senator Bernie Sanders, who had endorsed the 33-year-old state assemblymember.



Mamdani won the primary to lead the nation's largest city in a race he described as a referendum on the future of the Democratic Party. His platform centered on making the city affordable through rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and more.

The democratic socialist handily defeated disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, long seen as the frontrunner despite his resignation from office in 2021 after multiple scandals. The 67-year-old, whose mayoral campaign boasted a record $25-million war chest, was accused of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and of sexually assaulting 11 women.

"The working class is done with business as usual. We were proud to be the first union to endorse Zohran because it’s time for a political movement that puts the working class first," posted the United Auto Workers. "Our members spoke out and turned out in a big way – and we’re just getting started."

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who also endorsed the primary winner, said: "Congratulations, Zohran K. Mamdani! Your dedication to an affordable, welcoming, and safe New York City where working families can have a shot has inspired people across the city."

"Billionaires and lobbyists poured millions against you and our public finance system. And you won," she added.