Venezuelan migrants deported from US treated "worse than animals" in El Salvador megaprison

Washington DC - Human Rights Watch and Cristosal released a new report on Wednesday detailing the systematic violations faced by Venezuelan nationals deported by the US to El Salvador.

Venezuelan nationals are pictured upon their arrival at El Salvador's CECOT megaprison in a photo released March 31, 2025. © HANDOUT / EL SALVADOR'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP

The 81-page report – entitled "You Have Arrived in Hell": Torture and Other Abuses Against Venezuelans in El Salvador’s Mega Prison – is based on interviews with 40 Venezuelan migrants who were locked up in El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison after getting deported by the Trump administration.

"When we arrived at the entrance of CECOT, guards made us kneel so they could shave our heads," an interviewee named Gonzalo recalled. "One of the officers hit me on the legs with a baton, and I fell to the ground on my knees."

"The prison director told us, 'You have arrived in hell.'"

Gonzalo said he and the other detained Venezuelans faced regular abuse.

"The guards beat me many times, in the hallways of the prison module and in the punishment cell," he said. "They beat us almost every day."

Human Rights Watch and Cristosal say the Venezuelan nationals suffered arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, torture, inhumane detention conditions, and sexual violence during their time in El Salvador.

"The Trump administration paid El Salvador millions of dollars to arbitrarily detain Venezuelans who were then abused by Salvadoran security forces on a near-daily basis," Juanita Goebertus, Americas director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

"The Trump administration is complicit in torture, enforced disappearance, and other grave violations, and should stop sending people to El Salvador or any other country where they face a risk of torture."