Chicago judge orders hundreds of migrants arrested by ICE to be released on bond

Chicago, Illinois - A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the release on bond of hundreds of undocumented migrants arrested in Chicago in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Federal agents stop a resident and request to see proof of citizenship on November 6, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The man produced the required documents and was allowed to go free. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

District Judge Jeffrey Cummings ordered the release of detainees who are not considered security risks while they await the outcome of their immigration proceedings.

The judge's order applies to migrants who were subject to warrantless arrests that took place without probable cause, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The newspaper said the judge would allow detainees to be released on $1,500 bond with some form of monitoring, including electronic ankle bracelets.

The detainees were among thousands of migrants arrested during immigration raids in the Chicago area dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz." Many of those taken into custody have already been deported or agreed to leave the country voluntarily.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) condemned the judge's ruling in a post on X.

"At every turn activist judges, sanctuary politicians, and violent rioters have actively tried to prevent our law enforcement officers from arresting and removing the worst of the worst," DHS said.

"Now an ACTIVIST JUDGE is putting the lives of Americans directly at risk by ordering 615 illegal aliens be released into the community."

The judge's ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by the National Immigrant Justice Center and the American Civil Liberties Union, which alleges that the wave of migrant arrests is unlawful.

The decision is the latest setback to President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in Chicago, America's third-largest city.

Trump has ordered hundreds of National Guard troops to the Democratic-run city to combat crime and aid immigration efforts, but the deployment has been blocked by federal courts.