Federal judge orders change to "unnecessarily cruel" conditions at Chicago-area ICE facility

Chicago, Illinois - A federal judge on Wednesday has ordered authorities to immediately improve conditions at an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, after people detained there launched a lawsuit against their "inhumane" treatment.

Local police officers watch from across the street as demonstrators gather and sing in the "free speech zone" outside the ICE processing and detention facility in Broadview, Illinois, on October 31, 2025. © JAMIE KELTER DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

US District Judge Robert Gettleman wrote in his order that people detained in the Broadview ICE facility "have suffered, and are likely to suffer, irreparable harm absent the temporary relief granted herein."

The order – set to be in effect for 14 days – requires officials to provide clean bedding, adequate supplies of hygiene and menstrual products, sanitary toilet facilities, any prescribed medications, and at least three full meals per day.

On top of that, detained people must be provided telephone services and access to legal representation. Officials are barred from misrepresenting the contents of any papers they provide to people in custody, which must include an accompanying Spanish translation.

The Broadview ICE facility has been at the center of protests against the Trump administration's mass detentions and deportations.

In a hearing on Tuesday, Gettleman said he was moved by testimonies that described overflowing toilets, crowded cells, and water that "tasted like sewer" at the Broadview center, the Associated Press reported.

The judge described the conditions as "unnecessarily cruel."