DOGE officials enlisted to use personal data in Trump's mass deportation effort

Washington DC - Members of Elon Musk 's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have reportedly been enlisted by the Justice Department to help President Donald Trump's mass deportation effort.

Multiple DOGE employees have been moved to the DOJ to assist in the use of private personal data in Trump's mass deportation campaign © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Per the New York Times, Jon Koval and Payton Rehling, who both played significant roles in DOGE's cost-cutting attempts at the SSA, have been moved from the Social Security Administration to the DOJ's enforcement unit, helping expand the use of private personal data to target migrants.

Pam Bondi's DOJ is reportedly looking to use information gathered across government departments to track down and deport thousands of people.

A memo obtained by The New York Times revealed that Koval and Rehling will be assisting the DOJ in "reducing the immigration case backlog" and may be given broad and unspecified authority in their new roles.

DOGE has faced legal action in recent months for its attempts to gain access to highly sensitive personal data.

On Thursday, the agency created for Trump's far-right billionaire ally suffered another legal blow after US District Judge Ellen Hollander ruled to restrict them from accessing Americans' Social Security data.