Girl dies as boat carrying migrants blocked from US sinks off Panama

Panama City, Panama - A boat carrying 19 South American migrants blocked from entering the US sank off the coast of Panama as they returned to their home countries, leaving an 8-year-old Venezuelan girl dead, authorities said Saturday.

A boat carrying 19 South American migrants blocked from entering the US sank off the coast of Panama as they returned to their home countries. © MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

The boat went down Friday night "due to strong waves caused by bad weather" in Caribbean waters off northeast Panama, the country's Senafront border service said.

Aboard were migrants from Venezuela and Colombia, and two crew members. Aside from the girl who died, the others were all rescued, Senafront said.

"The event occurred in the context of the reverse migratory flow," the agency said.

The migrants were returning home from Mexico and Central American countries after giving up on trying to enter the US amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal entries.

They were traveling by boat to avoid crossing Panama's treacherous Darien jungle, with dangers including fast-flowing rivers, wild animals, and criminal gangs.

UN children's agency UNICEF expressed its "solidarity" with those affected by the incident, stressing in a statement "the importance of safety in transit through Panama."

On Friday, AFP witnessed several boats departing from a rudimentary dock at the port of Carti in northern Panama, with dozens of migrants onboard.