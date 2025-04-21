El Salvador's president proposes a deal to free Venezuelans deported by Trump

El Salvador - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele recently proposed a deal to free Venezuelans deported to his country by US President Donald Trump .

Nayib Bukele (r.), the president of El Salvador, recently offered to free Venezuelans deported by President Donald Trump (l.) in exchange for "political prisoners." © Collage: Mandel NGAN & Marvin RECINOS / AFP

On Sunday, Bukele shared an X post directed at Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, in which he claimed detainees were sent to him "as part of an operation against gangs like the Tren de Aragua in the United States."

He went on to slam Maduro for holding Salvadorian political prisoners who have "committed no crime" and "opposed you and your electoral fraud."

"I want to propose a humanitarian agreement that includes the repatriation of 100% of the 252 Venezuelans who were deported, in exchange for the release and delivery of an identical number (252) of the thousands of political prisoners that you hold," Bukele offered.

According to The New York Times, Venezuela's attorney general responded, demanding Bukele immediately release all Venezuelans being held, but did not mention their thoughts on the proposal.

Back in March, the Trump administration began sending planes of allegedly gang-affiliated Venezuelan immigrants to be detained in a maximum security prison in El Salvador as a part of a $6 million per year deal struck with Bukele.