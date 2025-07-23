Inhuman conditions in NY ICE detention center exposed in shocking video

New York, New York - Shocking footage has emerged from inside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in New York City, with detainees living in unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement are holding detainees, many of whom have been arrested by agents outside their court hearings, in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. © AFP/Adam Gray/Getty Images

Two clips provided to The City by the New York Immigration Coalition show the disgusting conditions inside an ICE holding room on the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza.

The videos show tens of detainees confined to a small room with nothing but a few thin mattresses, aluminum emergency blankets, and benches along the walls. Two toilets can be seen within inches of where people are sleeping.

Many of those detained in the room were abducted by plain-clothed ICE agents when leaving immigration court hearings on the same building's 12th floor.

An unidentified detainee, who managed to sneak a mobile phone inside when he was detained, shared the videos and some voice memos with NYIC.

"They haven’t given us food, they haven’t given us medicine," he reportedly says in one of the voice memos. "We’re cold. There are people who’ve been here for 10, 15 days inside. We’re just waiting."

Detention data analyzed by The City shows that over the course of June, an average of 89 people were detained inside 26 Federal Plaza each night. The numbers peaked on June 5, when 186 people were detained.

Some are held for multiple days or even weeks, provided with little-to-know information, and denied contact with their families. They are often left hungry, in highly unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

One source claimed that at some points, as many as 80 people have been held in rooms similar to the one shown in the leaked footage.