Guatemalan man deported to Mexico despite danger of horrific abuse returned to US

A Guatemalan man wrongfully deported by the Trump administration to Mexico has been returned to the US after a court order, his attorneys said.

The man – identified simply by the initials O.C.G – landed in California, where he made contact with his legal team at the airport, Trina Realmuto of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance told the Associated Press.

Realmuto said O.C.G. was then taken into US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for transfer to a detention facility in Arizona.

The Trump administration last month agreed to comply with a federal court order to facilitate the migrant's return after it deported him to Mexico.

The man, who is gay, had fears of returning to Guatemala due to possible persecution. He was under a protective order preventing his removal to his home country at the time of his arrest, but the Trump administration sent him to Mexico instead.

O.C.G. was also afraid of going back to Mexico, where he says he was raped and extorted while seeking asylum in the US.

Mexico later returned the man to Guatemala, where he was living in hiding.