Records of US citizens arrested by ICE abruptly go missing in Florida

Tallahassee, Florida - The records of US citizens abducted and detained during Florida's immigration crackdown have allegedly disappeared after local journalists started asking questions.

The records of US citizens detained by immigration officials in Florida have reportedly gone missing after reporters started asking questions. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Florida has collaborated with President Donald Trump to carry out brutal mass roundups of migrants and push a large-scale deportation campaign, detaining many in "Alligator Alcatraz," which has become notorious for harsh conditions.

To track this campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' government in October launched an online dashboard tracking migrant arrests in the state.

An investigation by the Miami New Times revealed that on October 14, 21 US citizens had been arrested since the beginning of August, with nine more having encounters with law enforcement that did not result in arrests.

But when the New Times inquired about why ICE and other law enforcement agencies were arresting US citizens, the dashboard's data suddenly changed.

Instead, it suddenly showed that no such encounters had occurred. Other data obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, however, showed that the number was at least two dozen.

It is unclear why the numbers changed after reporters started questioning the arrests, and Florida's authorities have declined requests for comment from multiple outlets.

"This incident raises fundamental questions about both the accuracy of Florida's immigration enforcement data and the due process rights of everyone who resides in our state," said Tessa Petit, executive director of Florida Immigration Coalition, in a statement cited by the Daily Beast.