Man deported by Trump administration to Eswatini starts hunger strike after shocking abuses

Matsapha, Eswatini - A Cuban man deported by the United States to the tiny southern African kingdom of Eswatini has started a hunger strike, his lawyer said Wednesday, amid a litany of alleged abuses.

Roberto Mosquera del Peral was among five men sent to the kingdom in July under a deal with the US seen by AFP in which Eswatini agreed to accept up to 160 deported people in exchange for $5.1 million to "build its border and migration management capacity".

One of the men, 62-year-old Jamaican Orville Etoria, was repatriated to Jamaica in September, but 10 more arrived on October 6, according to the Eswatini government which says it intends to return them all to their home countries.

They are all jailed in a maximum-security prison without any charge, with no access to legal counsel, according to an AFP investigation.

"Roberto Mosquera del Peral ... has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Thursday, October 15, 2025," his US-based lawyer Alma David said in a statement released Wednesday. "My client is arbitrarily detained, and now his life is on the line."