ICE overrides court order to deport Alabama father to Laos

Dongmakkhai, Laos - ICE has deported an Alabama father to Laos despite a court order barring his removal.

Last week, US District Judge Shelly Dick ordered US immigration officials not to remove Chanthila "Shawn" Souvannarath while he presented a "substantial claim of US citizenship," the Associated Press reported.

The temporary restraining order – not set to expire until November 6 – referenced "irreparable harm that would be caused by immediate deportation."

Souvannarath was born in a refugee camp in Thailand but received lawful permanent residence in the US before his first birthday. His father was a native of Laos who became a naturalized US citizen.

The 44-year-old had been living in Alabama when he was arrested by ICE in June after annual check-in with immigration authorities. He was then locked up in an immigration detention facility at Louisiana's notorious maximum-security Angola prison.

"When he went to check in, they detained him. And our two younger kids were with him," his wife, Beatrice Souvannarath, told AP. "It was the hardest two months of my life."

On Sunday, Souvannarath texted Beatrice telling her he was in Dongmakkhai, Laos.

Souvannarath had filed an emergency motion in a bid to delay his deportation, saying he had US citizenship through his father.