Trump's "border czar" reveals latest details of extreme mass deportation plan

Naples, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump 's incoming border czar Tom Homan has shared plans to hold weekly White House briefings on the mass arrest and deportation of immigrants.

Homan is the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will lead Trump's attempt to undertake what he calls the "largest deportation operation in American history."

Since being announced as Trump's new "border czar" shortly after the November election, Homan has signalled that he will bring back immigration detention centers and use the military to conduct mass deportations.

According to the Daily Mail, he is also planning to hold regular briefings on the status of his extreme plans, for the sake of being "very transparent."

"There needs to be a weekly White House press briefing on exactly who we’re arresting and who we’re saving, who we are putting in jail, who we are deporting, so the American people know we’re true to our word," Homan reportedly said during an event with donors in Naples, Florida.

"Say what you want. I don't give a s***. We'll do this in the most humane way. We're going to enforce the law without apology.'"