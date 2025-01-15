Immigrants' rights activists urge Biden to extend TPS for Honduras and other countries

Boston, Massachusetts - Immigrants' rights advocates are urging President Joe Biden to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Honduras and other countries before leaving office.

Patricia Carbajal (front c.), Doris Landaverde (front r.), and other members of the Massachusetts TPS Committee speak at a press conference at the John F. Kennedy Federal Building in Boston urging the Biden administration to extend and re-designate TPS for all TPS-designated countries. © IMAGO / Newscom World

The Biden administration's Department of Homeland Security last week extended TPS for 18 more months for El Salvador, Venezuela, Sudan, and Ukraine.

TPS is a temporary legal status for nationals of designated countries already residing in the US when conditions like political turmoil, armed conflicts, and natural disasters prevent their safe return.



The extensions were estimated to protect nearly one million immigrants from deportation for at least the next year.

Now, rights groups, including the Massachusetts TPS Committee, are urging the Biden administration to extend similar protections to people from Honduras and other countries.

"We are extremely worried that President Biden left us out, knowing that Honduras cannot receive anybody because of the conditions there. In Honduras, no one over 30 years old can get a job, and there are no jobs," Patricia Carbajal, a TPS holder born in Honduras who has been in the US for over 28 years, said in a press release.

"This is destroying our kids, who are United States citizens. My daughter was born here. Our kids are United States citizens and they need their parents near them so they have the opportunity to accomplish their dreams," added Carbajal, who is mother to an 11-year-old.

