Immigrants' rights activists urge Biden to extend TPS for Honduras and other countries
Boston, Massachusetts - Immigrants' rights advocates are urging President Joe Biden to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Honduras and other countries before leaving office.
The Biden administration's Department of Homeland Security last week extended TPS for 18 more months for El Salvador, Venezuela, Sudan, and Ukraine.
TPS is a temporary legal status for nationals of designated countries already residing in the US when conditions like political turmoil, armed conflicts, and natural disasters prevent their safe return.
The extensions were estimated to protect nearly one million immigrants from deportation for at least the next year.
Now, rights groups, including the Massachusetts TPS Committee, are urging the Biden administration to extend similar protections to people from Honduras and other countries.
"We are extremely worried that President Biden left us out, knowing that Honduras cannot receive anybody because of the conditions there. In Honduras, no one over 30 years old can get a job, and there are no jobs," Patricia Carbajal, a TPS holder born in Honduras who has been in the US for over 28 years, said in a press release.
"This is destroying our kids, who are United States citizens. My daughter was born here. Our kids are United States citizens and they need their parents near them so they have the opportunity to accomplish their dreams," added Carbajal, who is mother to an 11-year-old.
Biden urged to "do the right thing" by extending TPS protections
In the final days of the Biden administration, TPS holders are not letting up in their campaign for justice. They have long argued that the US government owes a moral debt to Central American people due to its history of intervention and destabilization in the region.
Doris Landaverde, a TPS holder from El Salvador and chair of the Massachusetts TPS Committee, said, "There is still time for President Biden to do the right thing and extend TPS protections for people from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal. All of them cannot safely return to their countries of origin."
"Most have been in the US for over 20 years, have American children, have jobs here, and have been paying taxes and contributing to the economy for decades. They would be in mortal danger if they had to return to their countries of origin."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom World