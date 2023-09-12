Immigrants' rights groups make TPS demand with millions at risk of deportation

Washington DC - More than 400 immigrants' rights groups are once again calling on the Biden administration to re-designate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Central American countries and Nepal.

Activists are demanding TPS re-designations for up to two millions people from Central America and Nepal. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a new letter, activists and advocates from hundreds of organizations have demanded Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas use his authority to re-designate TPS for El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Nepal, and Venezuela, and issue a first-time designation for Guatemala.

"The case for exercising this statutory authority delegated to you by Congress is overwhelming, considering that it would provide enormous benefits to our nation and also fulfill the spirit of the president's campaign promise not to return TPS holders to unsafe countries," the letter states.

"A decision to redesignate TPS for these countries would of course be life-changing for those who have made their lives here," the signatories continue.

"In addition, a wealth of research demonstrates the benefits to all workers and the economy of granting legal status to persons who already live and work in the US and specifically documents the huge economic contributions of persons who have or would be eligible for TPS."