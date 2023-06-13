Biden administration extends TPS for hundreds of thousands of immigrants

Washington DC - The Biden administration has rescinded the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal, extending protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants .

Members and supporters of the National TPS Alliance rally for residency protections in Washington DC. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

The US Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced an 18-month extension of TPS that will protect more than 300,000 immigrants from threat of deportation.

TPS is a temporary legal status conferred upon nationals of designated countries when conditions like natural disasters and political instability prevent their safe return. Many TPS holders from Central American countries have lived, worked, and paid taxes in the US for decades and now have families with US citizen children.

In 2017, then President Donald Trump threatened to end the program. TPS families fought back with a lawsuit, known as Ramos v. Mayorkas, which has kept their protections alive ever since.

The DHS announced in November 2022 that TPS for El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Nepal, Haiti, and Sudan had been auto-extended through July 2024. At the same time, the administration failed to re-designate TPS for El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal or issue a first-time designation for Guatemala – actions Biden can take without congressional approval.

In recent months, TPS holders have ramped up their campaign for justice, arguing that the US government owes a moral debt to Central American people due to its history of intervention and destabilization in the region.