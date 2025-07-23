Venezuelan migrants make emotional return after "complete torture" in Salvadoran prison

Barquisimeto, Venezuela - Tears of joy and relief flowed freely Tuesday as Venezuelan Maikel Olivera returned home to his mother's embrace after four months of "hell" in a Salvadoran prison.

Maikel Olivera embraces his mother Olivia Rojas as he reunites with his family in Barquisimeto, Lara State, Venezuela, on July 22, 2025. © Ramon VELIZ / AFPTV / AFP

The 37-year-old is one of 252 Venezuelan migrants flown home last Friday from a notorious "anti-terrorism" prison where they were sent by the US in March in a fear-inducing crackdown on migrants.

Family and friends waited impatiently for Olivera to be released by Venezuelan officials after days of medical tests and questioning, breaking out in tearful cheers and waving Venezuelan flags as they saw a police car finally approaching his family home Tuesday.

"You've come back to life, my love!" Olivera's mother Olivia Rojas exclaimed, hugging her son and lovingly stroking his face before taking a step back to look him up and down for any visible signs of distress.

Cars honked in celebration, and one person in the crowd wore a T-shirt with the slogan: "Migrating is not a crime."

When the clamor died down, Olivera described the CECOT prison he and his compatriots were held at as "real hell."

"There were beatings 24 hours a day," he told AFP of the experience. "They told us: 'you will rot here, you will be imprisoned for 300 years.' I thought I would never return to Venezuela again."