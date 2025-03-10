Kristi Noem announces new ICE leadership and plans to boost Trump's anti-immigrant agenda

Washington DC - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced new leadership changes at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid the Trump administration's efforts to accelerate mass deportations .

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is making leadership changes at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © X/@Sec_Noem via REUTERS

Noem has promoted Todd Lyons, acting executive associate director of ICE – Enforcement and Removal Operations, to direct the agency.

Additionally, the former South Dakota governor announced Madison Sheahan, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, as ICE's deputy director.

"Adding more people to the team with Todd and with Madison is going to allow us to partner with local law enforcement officials to make sure that we truly are following through on enforcing the law, and if you break our law, then there's going to be consequences," Noem told CBS' Face the Nation.

The news comes after ICE's former acting director Caleb Vitello was removed and reassigned last month.

Noem also confirmed to CBS that there are plans in place to use the Fort Bliss Army base in Texas for immigrant detention.

"We're going to keep them there till the whole world gets the message that this isn't Joe Biden's world anymore," she said of military personnel at the US-Mexico border. "This is President Donald Trump's country, where we have a border, where we have laws, and it applies equally to everybody."