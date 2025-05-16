Kristi Noem pitches dystopian reality TV show pitching immigrants against each other

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly considering a pitch to turn the Trump administration's cruel treatment of immigrants into a reality TV show.

A DHS official confirmed to the Daily Beast that a show which would see immigrants compete for US citizenship in a series of challenges is under consideration.

The Daily Mail also reported that Noem – who is among the Trump administration officials spearheading a mass deportation program – was in talks with Duck Dynasty writer and producer Rob Worsoff.

According to the Mail, the show's contestant would have the chance to win a "fast-track" towards US citizenship in a show that aims to "celebrate what it means to be American."

DHS Assistant Secretary McLaughlin said that the proposal is in the very early stages of the vetting process.

A 35-page pitch obtained by the Mail reveals that the show would see 12 contestants arrive in New York City on "The Citizen Ship" before embarking on a cross-country tour.

They would compete in US-themed contests in different states while officials from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services watch and provide scores.

The winner would be sworn in as an American citizen on camera at the end of the show, while the losers would be sent home.