Two human traffickers sentenced in Texas for hot trailer deaths of 53 migrants

Houston, Texas - The leader of a human smuggling ring convicted of involvement in the deaths of 53 migrants in a sweltering truck in Texas in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Felipe Orduna-Torres (30) headed a network that brought adults and children from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico into the US between December 2021 and June 2022, according to prosecutors.

He was convicted in March of transporting aliens within the US, resulting in death, causing serious bodily injury, and placing lives in jeopardy.

District Judge Orlando Garcia of the Western District of Texas sentenced Orduna-Torres to life in prison on Friday and a $250,000 fine, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Another convicted member of the smuggling ring, Armando Gonzales-Ortega (55) was sentenced to 83 years in prison for his involvement in the deaths of the 53 migrants.

"These criminals will spend the rest of their lives in prison because of their cruel choice to profit off of human suffering," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. "Today's sentences are a powerful message to human smugglers everywhere: we will not rest until you are behind bars."

Five other defendants have pleaded guilty to their roles in the fatal smuggling operation and are to be sentenced later this year.

Another alleged member of the smuggling ring, Rigoberto Ramon Miranda-Orozco (48), was extradited to the US from Guatemala and is scheduled to go on trial in September.

According to the US authorities, the smugglers charged $12,000 to $15,000 per person to bring the migrants, who mostly hailed from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, into the US.

At least 64 migrants, including eight children and a pregnant woman, were loaded into a 53-foot tractor-trailer on or around June 27, 2022 to be moved across the US-Mexico border.