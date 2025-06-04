Minneapolis residents band together to stop militarized raid on popular restaurant

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Minneapolis residents banded together on Tuesday to hinder what many believed to be a coordinated immigration raid by federal and local law enforcement.

Law enforcement officers carry out an operation in southern Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 3, 2025. © Screenshot/X/@JChavezMpls

Federal agents, later joined by Minneapolis Police Department officers, reportedly descended on the Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant in south Minneapolis around 10:00 AM on Tuesday, prompting residents in the area to take action.

A growing crowd sought to obstruct the officers' movements, with some throwing garbage cans, tires, and other objects, CBS reported.

"It just instantly got violent and people were trying to stop them," witness Brandon Bazile told the outlet."I don't think they realized the community would respond so quick and kind of create a human barrier, so you can kind of see them strategizing a plan to get people out."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey denied the officers were attempting to carry out immigration enforcement activities and claimed police were only on the scene to assist with crowd control.

"This incident was related to a criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering," the Democratic lawmaker said in a statement, adding that "no arrests were made."