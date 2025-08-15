Man fleeing ICE raid in California killed after being hit by car

Monrovia, California - A man who was believed to have been running from a raid by US immigration agents died Thursday after being hit by a car on a freeway, police said.

A man in Monrovia, California, was killed while fleeing federal agents during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid. © Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

City managers in Monrovia, near Los Angeles, said police had been called after there were reports of activity by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a Home Depot.

During the raid, one man ran from the parking lot of the hardware store – a place where day laborers commonly gather looking for casual work – and onto a busy freeway during rush hour, Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik told media.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries a few hours later.

Neither CHP nor the city were immediately able to provide any details on the man's identity.

Feik said: "The city has not received any communication or information from ICE."

ICE did not immediately respond to an AFP request for information.