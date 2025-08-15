Man fleeing ICE raid in California killed after being hit by car
Monrovia, California - A man who was believed to have been running from a raid by US immigration agents died Thursday after being hit by a car on a freeway, police said.
City managers in Monrovia, near Los Angeles, said police had been called after there were reports of activity by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a Home Depot.
During the raid, one man ran from the parking lot of the hardware store – a place where day laborers commonly gather looking for casual work – and onto a busy freeway during rush hour, Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik told media.
A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries a few hours later.
Neither CHP nor the city were immediately able to provide any details on the man's identity.
Feik said: "The city has not received any communication or information from ICE."
ICE did not immediately respond to an AFP request for information.
Masked and armed agents from ICE and US Border Patrol began carrying out raids in and around Los Angeles earlier this year amid Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign.
The raids, which target hardware stores, carwashes, and other businesses where undocumented people often seek work, sparked outrage in the city.
Protests in Los Angeles were met with the mass deployment of soldiers by the federal government, even as local law enforcement said they could handle the situation.
A federal court in July ordered a halt to ICE's roving patrols in several California counties, after rights groups argued that the raids appeared to be arresting people largely based on their race, the language they were speaking or the place they had gathered.
