Navajo Nation reports Indigenous citizens targeted in Trump's immigration raids

Window Rock, Arizona - Navajo Nation officials are urging tribal members to carry ID amid reports that Indigenous people have been targeted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley has called for swift action to address reports of tribal members being detained in US immigration raids. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

"Recent reports of negative interactions with federal immigration agents have raised concerns that have prompted fear and anxiety among our community members," Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a Friday press release.

"My office has received multiple reports from Navajo citizens that they have had negative, and sometimes traumatizing, experiences with federal agents targeting undocumented immigrants in the Southwest."

The statement came in response to reports that Indigenous Navajo (Diné) people had been detained and questioned about their US citizenship status during immigration raids, following executive actions by Trump aimed at boosting the detention and deportation of people without documentation. US agents had failed to consider Certificates of Indian Blood (CIBs) and state-issued IDs as proof of valid citizenship, according to a Navajo Nation Council news release.

As raids ramp up, concerns are particularly acute for Navajo people living in urban areas who may face greater challenges with documentation.

"Our people are reaching out to us directly, and their needs are urgent," Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley said. "We must act swiftly to ensure their safety and well-being. Our constituents are depending on us for solutions."