Navajo Nation reports Indigenous citizens targeted in Trump's immigration raids
Window Rock, Arizona - Navajo Nation officials are urging tribal members to carry ID amid reports that Indigenous people have been targeted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.
"Recent reports of negative interactions with federal immigration agents have raised concerns that have prompted fear and anxiety among our community members," Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a Friday press release.
"My office has received multiple reports from Navajo citizens that they have had negative, and sometimes traumatizing, experiences with federal agents targeting undocumented immigrants in the Southwest."
The statement came in response to reports that Indigenous Navajo (Diné) people had been detained and questioned about their US citizenship status during immigration raids, following executive actions by Trump aimed at boosting the detention and deportation of people without documentation. US agents had failed to consider Certificates of Indian Blood (CIBs) and state-issued IDs as proof of valid citizenship, according to a Navajo Nation Council news release.
As raids ramp up, concerns are particularly acute for Navajo people living in urban areas who may face greater challenges with documentation.
"Our people are reaching out to us directly, and their needs are urgent," Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley said. "We must act swiftly to ensure their safety and well-being. Our constituents are depending on us for solutions."
Navajo Nation president shares tips for immigration raids
Nygren said he has been in contact with the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, US federal and state legislators, and the offices of the Arizona and New Mexico governors concerning the reports.
Nygren's office also put out a tip guide for Navajo Nation citizens in urban areas confronted with immigration officials, encouraging people to remain calm and first ask the agents to verify their identity.
If arrested, Navajo citizens should state, "I am exercising my right to remain silent. I want to speak with an attorney." They should also record the encounter if possible, and report it to their local American Civil Liberties Union or other legal defense organization.
If agents show up to a Navajo person's home, they should not open the door unless presented with a valid warrant signed by a judge, according to the guide.
Navajo people are urged to carry state-issued IDs and CIBs, and if they have them, Navajo Nation ID cards.
The non-profit Operation Rainbow Bridge has set up a hotline for any Navajo Nation citizens caught up in ICE raids.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Imagn Images