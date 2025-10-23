New York rolls out online portal for footage of ICE activities after shocking Chinatown raid

New York, New York - New York is launching an online portal for residents to share photos and videos of a brutal ICE raid on Manhattan that shocked residents.

New York's authorities have rolled out an online portal through which residents can post footage of ICE arrests. © AFP/Timothy A. Clary

The move came in the wake of brutal arrests on Canal Street in Chinatown, where heavily armed and masked agents swarmed street vendors and violently dragged them into vehicles.

Tuesday's ICE raid prompted massive protests on Wednesday evening, with thousands rallying outside 26 Federal Plaza, the site of a notorious ICE facility where people have been kept in inhumane conditions.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the rollout of a Federal Action Reporting Portal form, offering a place in which New Yorkers can submit images and video footage of the ICE raid.

When submitting information to the attorney general's office, users must agree to having that information included in potential legal proceedings pursued by state authorities.

"Every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation," James was cited as saying in a statement announcing the portal. "If you witnessed and documented ICE activity yesterday, I urge you to share that footage with my office."

"We are committed to reviewing these reports and assessing any violations of law. No one should be subject to unlawful questioning, detention, or intimidation."

In comments cited by the Guardian on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman warned that the arrest of US citizens is a sign of worse to come.