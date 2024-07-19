Panama president clarifies stance on forcibly repatriating US-bound migrants

Panama City, Panama - Panama's new president on Thursday ruled out forcibly repatriating US-bound undocumented migrants who make the dangerous jungle crossing from Colombia, in an apparent softening of his stance.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has said his country "cannot forcibly repatriate" migrants passing through en route to the US. © ARNULFO FRANCO / AFP

"We cannot put them in prison. We cannot forcibly repatriate them," Jose Raul Mulino said at a news conference.



Last year, more than half a million people braved the so-called Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama, where they faced perilous river crossings and violent criminal gangs that extort, kidnap, and abuse them.

During his campaign, Mulino vowed to deport migrants and close the key route.

After he was sworn in on July 1, the conservative lawyer said his Central American country would no longer be a "transit" point for undocumented migrants.

Soon afterward, Panama signed an agreement with the US, which pledged $6 million in funding for migrant repatriation in the hope of reducing irregular crossings at its southern border.

On July 2, US State Department senior official Eric Jacobstein said that repatriations would start "in the coming weeks."