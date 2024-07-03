Panama to start repatriating US-bound migrants in "coming weeks" after Biden administration agreement

Panama City, Panama - An American official said Tuesday that repatriations of undocumented US-bound migrants will start from Panama "in the coming weeks" following an agreement reached with the Central American country's new president.

Venezuelan migrants arrive at Canaan Membrillo village, the first border control of the Darien Province in Panama. © Luis ACOSTA / AFP

Jose Raul Mulino has vowed to close the dangerous migration route through the Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama, and announced after he was sworn in Monday that his country would no longer be a migrant "transit" point.



Mulino said Panama "cannot continue to finance the economic cost of illegal migration."

After Monday's investiture ceremony, Panama signed an agreement with President Joe Biden's top border official, Alejandro Mayorkas, that pledges US funding for migrant repatriation – a move Washington hopes will deter irregular crossings across its Southern border.

On Tuesday, US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central America Eric Jacobstein told reporters in a teleconference from Washington that repatriations would start "in the coming weeks."

He did not say from where the repatriation flights would depart, or their destination.

Under the agreement, the United States would allocate $6 million for repatriations, including purchasing plane tickets.