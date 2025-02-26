Rep. Sylvia Garcia reintroduces Dream and Promise Act amid threats to migrants

Washington DC - Amid the Donald Trump administration's inhumane mass deportation schemes, congressional Democrats have reintroduced legislation to create a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants under threat.

Representative Sylvia Garcia (r.) announced the reintroduction of the American Dream and Promise Act on Wednesday. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Representative Sylvia Garcia has announced the reintroduction of the American Dream and Promise Act, which would provide a pathway to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, and people with Deferred Enforced Departure (DED).

If passed, the legislation would impact an estimated 5 million people around the US.

"These Dreamers were brought to this country as children in their heart and the soul and their mind, they contribute to our community and make our country the great nation it is," Garcia said during a Wednesday press conference.

The American Dream and Promise Act would create a "conditional permanent resident" status for Dreamers, valid for up to 10 years, as well as open pathways to lawful permanent residence.

TPS holders and people with DED would also be able to adjust to lawful permanent residence status under certain conditions.

The bill's reintroduction comes as the second Trump administration ramps up attacks on immigrant communities, escalating mass deportations and threatening the lawful status of hundreds of thousands of TPS holders.