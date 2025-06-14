Four people escape from New Jersey mega immigration detention center

Newark, New Jersey - Less than a month after its opening, a controversial immigration detention center run by a private firm has been the scene of protests and escapes, sources said Friday.

Federal agents grab and push protestors during a demonstration against federal immigration raids at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on June 13, 2025. © ANDRES KUDACKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Soon after Donald Trump's inauguration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) inked a billion-dollar, 15-year contract to outsourcing giant Geo Group to transform an industrial estate near the international airport in Newark, New Jersey, into a 1,000-bed detention center.

In May, the center – Delaney Hall – began locking up migrants arrested by ICE and facing deportation, despite objections from area residents and local politicians.

Late Thursday, people at the center began a protest against detention conditions, according to Mustafa Cetin, a lawyer for an asylum seeker being held there.

"I have talked to my client yesterday and he told me that roughly 50 detainees were protesting against their conditions," Cetin told AFP. "They were getting aggressive and it turned violent."

Cetin slammed the Geo Group and ICE for their behavior, decrying "a lack of planning and accountability."