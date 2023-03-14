TPS rules for Somalia updated as Central Americans demand action

Washington DC - The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a re-designation and extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalia, while migrants from Central American countries continue to demand action.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has announced a re-designation and 18-month extension of TPS for Somali nationals. © Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The DHS has published a Federal Register notice extending TPS for Somalia for another 18 months, beginning on March 18, 2023, and ending on September 17, 2024. Current TPS holders who wish to extend their status are required to re-register during a 60-day period.

The re-designation also allows Somali nationals and stateless persons last residing in Somalia who have been living in the United States since January 11, 2023, to apply for first-time TPS protections.

TPS is a temporary legal status conferred upon nationals of designated countries who are already residing in the US when conditions like natural disasters or political instability make it dangerous for them to return.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas first announced that TPS for Somalia would be extended and re-designated on January 12, 2023.

"Through the extension and redesignation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status, the United States will be able to offer safety and protection to Somalis who may not be able to return to their country, due to ongoing conflict and the continuing humanitarian crisis," Mayorkas said at the time. "We will continue to offer our support to Somali nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief."

The DHS cited ongoing armed conflict, as well as climate, health, and food security challenges, plus the difficulty of delivering humanitarian aid, as reasons for providing temporary immigration protections to Somali residents in the US.