Judge indicted over helping man escape immigration officials enters plea

Washington DC - US judge Hannah Dugan pleaded not guilty on Thursday to helping a man evade immigration agents, US media reported, as she argues that federal officials have no power to prosecute her.

Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on charges of obstructing an official proceeding and concealing a person from arrest.

Her attorney issued a statement saying that Dugan "asserts her innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court," according to the New York Times.

President Donald Trump has conducted a crackdown on undocumented migrants since coming to power in January, and has clashed with several courts for not following due process.

Dugan's arrest set off a torrent of criticism by Democrats and applause by some Republicans, while more than 150 former state and federal judges signed a letter to the Justice Department calling the arrest an attempt to intimidate the judiciary.

Dugan is seeking to dismiss the case, arguing that she cannot be prosecuted over actions she took as a judge in and around her courtroom, according to local media.

Her lawyers have pointed to a Supreme Court decision last year that found that Trump was immune from prosecution for official acts.

The charges stem from a standoff with federal agents outside Dugan's courtroom in downtown Milwaukee in April.