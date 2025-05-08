Trump administration's deportation of Asian migrants to Libya blocked by federal judge

Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from expelling Asian migrants to Libya after an emergency appeal from the lawyers of people in danger of deportation.

A US flag waves outside the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, where a judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting Asian migrants to Libya. © REUTERS

District Judge Brian Murphy said such deportations would violate his previous order that migrants being sent to a country other than their own first be given a "meaningful" opportunity to challenge their removal in court and show that they may face persecution.

Murphy's ruling came in response to an emergency motion from lawyers for migrants from Laos, the Philippines, and Vietnam who said they were in "imminent" danger of being deported to Libya – "a county notorious for its human rights violations."

"The allegedly imminent removals, as reported by news agencies," the judge said, "would clearly violate this Court's Order."

"The Department of Homeland Security may not evade this injunction by ceding control over non-citizens or the enforcement of its immigration responsibilities to any other agency, including but not limited to the Department of Defense," Murphy added.

Reuters, citing US officials, was the first to report that the Trump administration was planning to deport a group of migrants to Libya on a US military plane.

Asked about the report on Wednesday during a White House event, President Donald Trump said he wasn't aware of it.